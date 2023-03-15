Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th Mar 2023

National Highways provides update on A540 traffic lights at Two Mills

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

National Highways has recently provided an update on the operation of traffic lights on the A540 at Two Mills, following several complaints from drivers and residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The traffic lights are operated by National Highways, which is responsible for maintaining and improving England’s major roads and motorways. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Councillor Karen Shore, the Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport at Cheshire West and Chester Council, they had received several comments about the traffic signals at Two Mills on the A540. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Some concerns were raised on social media channels about the safety of the lights which control the intersection between the A540 and the A550 Welsh Road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “We’d previously received a number of comments regarding the operation of the traffic signals at Two Mills on the A540. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have kept in touch with colleagues at National Highways and they have now told us they have further investigated the operation of the signals and work is planned to help solve these issues.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Robert Heywood, National Highways Route Manager, confirmed that investigations into the traffic lights had been completed, and a faulty controller switch had been replaced. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “We have completed the investigations into the lights at Two Mills and the engineers established that a controller switch needed replacing and this has been done. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We believe it is also prudent to install a heater unit in the controller box to eliminate any condensation in the unit, along with improved unit sealing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We expect this to be carried out early next financial year and we will of course continue to monitor the lights.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Wales’ Finance Minister Calls on Chancellor to tackle cost-of-living crisis in Spring Budget
  • Deeside based charity issues warm hub reminder
  • TfW slammed for ‘insulting’ commuters with bus replacements for Borderlands Line passengers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wales’ Finance Minister Calls on Chancellor to tackle cost-of-living crisis in Spring Budget

    News

    Deeside based charity issues warm hub reminder

    News

    TfW slammed for ‘insulting’ commuters with bus replacements for Borderlands Line passengers

    News

    North East Wales Crown Court Judge to discuss high profile cases at Wrexham Glyndwr University law lecture

    News

    National Highways unveils eco-friendly gantry of the future which could appear on English motorways within 2 years

    News

    Flintshire community urged to join Spring Clean Cymru 2023

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn