National Fitness Day: Deeside gym set to hold a 5K charity run next week in aid of Cancer Research UK

A Deeside gym operator is set to hold a National Fitness Day 5K charity run next week in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Énergie Fitness is calling on the Flintshire community to get involved and help raise funds for the charity.

Cancer Research UK is a charity close to the heart of Énergie Fitness following the recent passing of the company’s founder, Jan Spaticchia.

Jan helped to create National Fitness Day as part of the original Énergie Group and eventually passed it over to UK Active in 2014.

The 5K run is taking place on Wednesday, September 22 starting from the reception of the Deeside Retail Park gym at 6.15 pm, you don’t need to register or book.

As well as the main event and to celebrate National Fitness Day, Énergie Fitness will also be doing a dedicated in-club bike ride as well as offering free day passes all day long to non-members.

Énergie Fitness Deeside currently has its own successful trail running group which meets up every Wednesday evening, tackling different trails around Flintshire, including Wepre, Hawarden, Flint, Northop, Loggerheads and Cilcain to name a few.

“The friendly group is for all fitness levels with plenty of stops and laughs along the way.” Said club manager and owner Glyn Stephens.

Donations to Cancer Research UK can either be made in the gym or through https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jan-spaticchia-in-loving-memory