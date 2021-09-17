Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Sep 2021

Updated: Fri 17th Sep

National Fitness Day: Deeside gym set to hold a 5K charity run next week in aid of Cancer Research UK

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Deeside gym operator is set to hold a National Fitness Day 5K charity run next week in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Énergie Fitness is calling on the Flintshire community to get involved and help raise funds for the charity. 

Cancer Research UK is a charity close to the heart of Énergie Fitness following the recent passing of the company’s founder, Jan Spaticchia.

Jan helped to create National Fitness Day as part of the original Énergie Group and eventually passed it over to UK Active in 2014. 

The 5K run is taking place on Wednesday, September 22 starting from the reception of the Deeside Retail Park gym at 6.15 pm, you don’t need to register or book. 

As well as the main event and to celebrate National Fitness Day, Énergie Fitness will also be doing a dedicated in-club bike ride as well as offering free day passes all day long to non-members.

Énergie Fitness Deeside currently has its own successful trail running group which meets up every Wednesday evening, tackling different trails around Flintshire, including Wepre, Hawarden, Flint, Northop, Loggerheads and Cilcain to name a few.

“The friendly group is for all fitness levels with plenty of stops and laughs along the way.” Said club manager and owner Glyn Stephens.

Donations to Cancer Research UK can either be made in the gym or through https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jan-spaticchia-in-loving-memory 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales cyber police alert over hacked Facebook accounts asking friends for money

News

Severe delays on the M56 in Cheshire following 5 vehicle crash

News

Health board confirms how 12-15-year-olds in Flintshire will be invited for a Covid jab

News

Over £100k of unpaid business rates to be written off after Broughton fashion store closure

News

People in Wales will need NHS COVID Pass to enter nightclubs and mass attendance events

News

Flintshire doctor named Innovator of the Year in national awards ceremony

News

New study reveals third of North Walians have put on weight and done less exercise since pandemic began

News

Date set for public inquiry into refusal of housing plans near Buckley

News

Mark Drakeford will confirm today if vaccine passports will be introduced for night clubs and large events in Wales

News





Read 414,533 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn