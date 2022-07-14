Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Thu 14th Jul 2022

Murder investigation launched after man dies on railway line in Prestatyn

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives at British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a murder investigation after a man sadly died on a railway line in North Wales.

BTP were called to the line close to Prestatyn Golf Club at 5.10pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service attended, but sadly a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Following the incident, a 47-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Granville Sellers said: “While we appreciate this arrest may come as a shock to the local community, it’s important to note that we are still at the very early stages of our investigation and are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances which surround the man’s death.

“What we do know is the two men were known to each other and this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly passed away. They are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the events preceding the incident or anyone with information that may assist our investigation.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with useful information, can text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 407 of 13 July 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Shotton man hospitalised after hairdryer left on bed causes fire

News

Fresh warning issued over WhatsApp impersonation scam

News

Welsh Water urges public to “join the effort” to keep water flowing during extreme heat

News

Motorists warning of abnormal load travelling from M56 to Caerwys

News

Flintshire Council to review single person council tax discount to ‘make sure reductions are correct’

News

Free Summer events for all the family in North East Wales from Wild Ground

News

Man dies after being hit by train near Prestatyn on Wednesday

News

Updated: Missing 72-year-old found “safe and well”

News

Frustration as Flintshire receives lowest share of EU replacement fund in North Wales

News





Read 399,244 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn