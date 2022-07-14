Murder investigation launched after man dies on railway line in Prestatyn

Detectives at British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a murder investigation after a man sadly died on a railway line in North Wales.

BTP were called to the line close to Prestatyn Golf Club at 5.10pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service attended, but sadly a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Following the incident, a 47-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Granville Sellers said: “While we appreciate this arrest may come as a shock to the local community, it’s important to note that we are still at the very early stages of our investigation and are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances which surround the man’s death.

“What we do know is the two men were known to each other and this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly passed away. They are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the events preceding the incident or anyone with information that may assist our investigation.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with useful information, can text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 407 of 13 July 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”