Multi-million pound Flintshire lodge park to host unique expo for holiday homeowners

An exclusive ‘meet the manufacturer’ expo for prospective holiday homeowners will take place at one of the UK’s most picturesque luxury lodge parks.

Maes Mynan Park in Afonwen, near Caerwys, Flintshire, is to host the unique caravan and lodge open event over two days from Saturday May 11.

Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Maes Mynan is the latest development in the Acorn Leisure Holiday Park portfolio in North Wales and was formally opened by Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas in September 2019.

The event will give visitors the opportunity to explore this “hidden gem” with access to acres of private parkland, breathtaking scenery, and Sequoia woodland.

In addition, a selection of bespoke lodges, show homes, caravans and new plots will be available to view, and visitors will be able to meet CEOs and directors from caravan and lodge manufacturers including Beverley Leisure Homes, Omar Wessex, and Regal.

There will also be representatives from other leading names in the sector, namely Willerby, Carnaby, ABI, Swift, Atlas, Pemberton Sunseeker, and Lloyds Caravans, as well as refreshments, a farmers’ market, and stalls with artisan and independent producers.

Acorn Leisure owners Louise and Peter Barlow and their small family orientated team look forward to welcoming visitors from across North Wales, the North West and beyond, for what they hope will become an annual occasion.

“We wanted to give people interested in buying a lodge, a holiday home or caravan, the chance to meet with manufacturers and discuss the many options they have, with no hard sell, in a relaxed environment,” said Louise.

“Buying a holiday home is a big decision, understanding the different options on the market, their price points, and the advantages of owning a second home on a holiday park, is a key part of the buying process and holiday lifestyle journey.

“And doing so here at Maes Mynan Park, with its stunning views, incredible wildlife, countryside, and woodland, will give prospective holiday homeowners as second homeowners a true flavour of the experience, especially as we have a 12 month-holiday licence, which gives them the freedom to escape whenever they choose, whatever the season.

“We plan to hold more open days like this in the future, as it’s also a platform for the companies we partner with to showcase their products and promote the industry following challenging times post-Covid and Brexit and given factors attributable to turbulent global issues.”

She added: “We are also inviting some great businesses, including Cariad Gin, as we like to shout about what’s available on our doorstep – supporting local firms is important to us, and to the sector.

“We want to make holidaying in North Wales the best experience for everyone – holiday homeowners, businesses, and communities alike.”

Peter reinforced those comments and is focused on working in collaboration with companies who “think like us”.

“Working together and helping others, rather than operating in isolation, is essential for everyone working within the holiday and leisure industry, especially given the current economic climate and political pressures,” he said.

“There is much to shout about here in Flintshire, it’s a beautiful location with a great deal to offer holiday homeowners. We look forward to sharing these positive opportunities with visitors seeking a country escape for their holiday home over the weekend of May 11-12.”