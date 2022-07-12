Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 12th Jul 2022

Updated: Tue 12th Jul

Multi agency search launched after fleeing police suspect enters River Dee in Saltney

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Multi-agency search was launched overnight after a police suspect entered the River Dee in Saltney and has not been seen since.

A large-scale search was launched involving police and coastguard helicopters, a police drone unit, the fire service, coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI.

A search resumed this morning and police say enquires are ongoing.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before midnight last night, we received a report of an incident at an industrial unit on River Lane, Saltney.”

“Officers attended the location and conducted a search involving a drone operative, with further support provided by NPAS and the alliance police dogs.”

“A suspect who was located near to the unit was seen to enter the River Dee but has not been located since.”

“An extensive co-ordinated search was launched, involving North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the coastguard, and the RNLI to assist with a search of nearby riverbanks.”

“Renewed searches of the water and the local area commenced again this morning to locate the man and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Coleg Cambria flies the flag for Wales at UK skills Olympics

News

Off duty North Wales officer who stopped large scale brawl nominated for National Police Bravery Award

News

Plans to extend women’s only gym in Buckley receive green light

News

Chester Zoo to open until sunset for the first time ever as special ‘Into the Night’ evenings are unveiled

News

Major retailers not reflecting wholesale costs and cutting price of fuel, says RAC

News

Speed limit set to be lowered to 20mph in Wales

News

Leading North Wales finance firm brokered a ‘miracle’ property deal for Chester businesswoman

News

Met Office Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire extended a further 24 hours

News

An abnormal load will be travelling through Flintshire on Wednesday

News





Read 401,742 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn