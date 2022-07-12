Multi agency search launched after fleeing police suspect enters River Dee in Saltney

A Multi-agency search was launched overnight after a police suspect entered the River Dee in Saltney and has not been seen since.

A large-scale search was launched involving police and coastguard helicopters, a police drone unit, the fire service, coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI.

A search resumed this morning and police say enquires are ongoing.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before midnight last night, we received a report of an incident at an industrial unit on River Lane, Saltney.”

“Officers attended the location and conducted a search involving a drone operative, with further support provided by NPAS and the alliance police dogs.”

“A suspect who was located near to the unit was seen to enter the River Dee but has not been located since.”

“An extensive co-ordinated search was launched, involving North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the coastguard, and the RNLI to assist with a search of nearby riverbanks.”

“Renewed searches of the water and the local area commenced again this morning to locate the man and our enquiries remain ongoing.”