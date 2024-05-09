Multi-agency recovery plan now in place following Mold chemical factory fire

Pet and livestock owners have been urged – as a precautionary measure – not to let their animals drink from a Flintshire river following a fire last week at a chemical factory.

In the aftermath of the fire at the Synthite chemical plant in Mold, Natural Resources Wales has issued an updated statement outlining the ongoing multi-agency recovery efforts.

The blaze, which occurred on April 30, led to multiple explosions, and residents were warned to close windows and doors.

The incident raised immediate concerns among local residents about potential environmental impacts.

While initial reports from Synthite stated that no chemicals were released, the discovery of around 50 dead fish in the nearby River Alyn has intensified worries about the river’s ecosystem.

Natural Resources Wales later confirmed that traces of formaldehyde – a chemical produced at the plant – were found in the river.

In its latest statement, Natural Resources Wales said: “A multi-agency recovery plan is now in place following the factory fire on Denbigh Road, Mold, and its subsequent effects on the environment.

“The clean-up operation of the incident site is now in the recovery phase, and our multi-agency partners continue to work together to reduce any impacts on the local community and the environment.

“Partners will have oversight as the company and their specialist contractors remove materials from the site to ensure that there are no additional impacts.

“Extensive water sampling has been taking place since the fire, and the monitoring work shows that water quality remains within statutory limits. We have now returned to our routine water sampling of the Alyn.

“Regulatory partners will be conducting their own investigations into the fire and its impacts.

“The Animal and Plant Health Agency continues to advise, as a precaution, that pets and livestock do not drink from the River Alyn.”