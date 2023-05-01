Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st May 2023

Müller pulls various Cadbury desserts amid possible Listeria contamination

Müller has recalled several Cadbury-branded dessert products due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has advised shoppers not to consume Cadbury Daim, Crunchie, Flake, Dairy Milk Buttons, Dairy Milk Chunks, and Heroes Chocolate Desserts due to potential contamination by the harmful strain of bacteria. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The affected products have use-by dates ranging from 17 to 18 May 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Listeria monocytogenes can cause symptoms similar to the flu, including high temperature, muscle aches or pain, chills, nausea, and diarrhoea. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Certain individuals, such as those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, infants less than one month old, and those with weakened immune systems, are more vulnerable to listeria infections. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company said: “As a precautionary measure, Muller is recalling some batches of its Cadbury branded products due to the possible presence of listeria. Muller produces these products under license from Mondelez International.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Customers who have purchased these items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store for a full refund, with or without a receipt. For further information, customers can contact Müller at team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

