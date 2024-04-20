MS welcomes ‘enthusiastic’ Flintshire pupils to the Senedd

An MS has welcomed a group of “enthusiastic” school pupils from Flintshire to the Senedd.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents North Wales in the Senedd, gave youngsters from Ysgol Glanrafon, Ysgol Terrig, Ysgol Gwenffrwd, Ysgol Croes Atti and Ysgol Mornant a tour of the Welsh Parliament.

The Plaid Cymru politician who is his party’s Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, spoke to the children about his role speaking up for constituents as well as scrutinising and challenging the Welsh Government.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS said: “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to welcome pupils from so many schools in Flintshire to the Senedd.

“Among their number could well be some of the politicians of the future because a lot of the questions they had would not have been out of place if they had been asked in the Senedd chamber.

“They showed a real passion for making the country a better place and they were clearly enthusiastic to learn because they asked a lot of challenging and thought-provoking questions.

“They wanted to know about my work as a Senedd member, and how I speak up for my constituents.

“They also wanted to know how they could engage more with politics through the Senedd and how they could push issues that are important to them higher up the political agenda.

“It’s vital for our democracy here in Wales that young people get to understand how the Senedd works and know how to engage with it.

“We need to get as many young people involved in the political process as possible because the Senedd takes important decisions that impact the day to day lives of them and their families in very real ways.

“It’s always hugely encouraging and an inspiration to see young people taking such an active interest in Welsh politics.”

The pupils also met with Hannah Blythin MS during their visit.