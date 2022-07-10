Mountain Rescue Team’s top tips for avoiding heat related injuries while visiting Snowdonia this summer

A mountain rescue team has issued safety advice for those people looking to visit Snowdonia during the hot spell of weather forecast for the next few days.

A period of warm, dry and settled weather is continuing for much of the UK this weekend and into next week.

High pressure continues to dominate the UK over the coming days, prolonging the warm spell for many.

The Met Office has said the ‘heatwave criteria’ will be met in some areas in southern and central England and Wales.

A Level Three Heat Health Alert has been issued for the week ahead, highlighting the potential health impacts of this type of weather.

For people visiting Snowdonia, the Llanberis mountain rescue team is on hand to help those in need in the mountains.

The team’s patch includes Snowdon, Lliwedd, Garnedd Ugain, Crib Coch, Yr Aran, Moel Eilio and the south side of the Glyderau.

This extensive area of mountainous terrain boasts some of the finest walking, scrambling and rock climbing in the country and Snowdon, being the highest mountain in England and Wales, draws in 700,000 visitors each year.

Llanberis MRT – which is made up of between 40 and 50 volunteers – has issued some ‘top tips’ for keeping cool and avoiding heat injuries in the mountains.

Starting your day early to avoid the midday sun is one of the simplest things you can do. Wearing thin, loose, long sleeved clothing keeps sun burn away.

Adding a hat to complete your look is also a good idea. Keep plenty of warm clothing in your bag, mountains are often still cold on the tops in the summer!

Hydration. Having a strategy for keeping hydrated is essential when working hard up and down the hills.

One bottle of water is NOT enough. We would recommend an absolute minimum of two litres of water.

Carrying electrolyte tablets and an isotonic drink will prevent muscle cramps and keep you moving swiftly without having to call the team out.

The team has also asked people to give the team space if they are dealing with a rescue.

“If you can, keep moving. Sometimes you may be asked by a team member to stop and wait, please be patient.”

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team is a fully voluntary organisation who respond to those in need on Snowdon and the surrounding mountains.

The Team is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out this essential life-saving rescue service.

You can help with the fantastic work they do and support the team here: www.justgiving.com/llanberismountainrescue