Motorists warned of abnormal load travelling through Deeside on Tuesday

North Wales Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of escorting a slow-moving abnormal load that is expected to affect travel times along the A494 and A55.

The operation is set to begin at 9.30am on Tuesday, 14th May, starting from the force border on the A494 in Deeside and progressing to a wind farm on the outskirts of Llanrwst.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for their journeys and, where possible, to consider alternative routes.

The abnormal load will cover a distance of approximately 69 miles, impacting several key junctions and stretches of the A55 into North Wales.

The route will traverse significant towns and areas including Conwy, Colwyn Bay, and Abergele, concluding in Llanrwst.

The police have provided a map outlining the planned route through Deeside, highlighting areas likely to experience increased traffic congestion.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We will be escorting a slow moving abnormal load starting at 9.30am on Tuesday 14th May from Force border A55, going to the Wind Farm on the outskirts of Llanrwst.”



“Please allow extra time for your journey and where possible use alternative routes.”