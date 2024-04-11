Morrisons expands quieter shopping hours

Morrisons has announced an extension to its pioneering Quieter Hour, designed to create a more inclusive and accessible shopping experience for customers sensitive to noise.

Initially launched in July 2018 in collaboration with the National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour campaign, the initiative aims to accommodate the needs of neurodiverse individuals, including those with autism, who may find the sensory overload of traditional supermarket environments challenging.

The extended Quieter Hours, which will now also run from 2pm to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, in addition to the existing slots, are part of Morrisons’ commitment to listening to its customers and enhancing their shopping experience.

During these hours, Morrisons, which has stores in Connah’s Quay and Saltney will implement several measures to reduce sensory input, including dimming the lights, turning off music and radio, limiting tannoy announcements, reducing the movement of trolleys and baskets, lowering the volume of checkout beeps, and clearly signaling the Quieter Hour with a poster at the store entrance.

Charlotte Exell, Business Sponsor of Ability at Morrisons, highlighted the importance of the Quieter Hour in making the weekly shop a less daunting task for those who struggle with the typical noises of a supermarket. “At Morrisons, we are always looking for more ways to support our customers. The Quieter Hour is incredibly popular, and we have listened to our customers’ feedback, extending the times to help even more shoppers,” Exell explained.

Tianna Cowan, Corporate Partnerships Lead at the National Autistic Society, praised Morrisons for its commitment to understanding and supporting the needs of autistic individuals. “For some of the more than 700,000 autistic people in the UK, supermarkets can be overwhelming due to their loud, bright, and crowded environments. It’s essential for businesses to make small adjustments to become more autism-friendly, and it’s fantastic to see Morrisons leading the way in creating a welcoming environment for autistic people and their families,” Cowan stated.

The extension of the Quieter Hour initiative reflects Morrisons’ dedication to inclusivity and its ongoing efforts to cater to the diverse needs of its customer base, making shopping a more pleasant experience for everyone.