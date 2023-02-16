More two-year-olds across Wales to benefit from funded childcare as scheme expands
The Welsh Government has announced a further £10 million in funding for the expansion of funded childcare for two-year-olds in Wales.
This is part of a phased plan to expand early years provision to all two-year-olds in Wales, with a particular emphasis on strengthening Welsh-medium provision, as committed in the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
The new investment will benefit an additional 2,200 children through the Flying Start childcare scheme in 2023-24, which helps families with young children in the most disadvantaged areas of Wales, and includes free, part-time quality childcare for children aged two to three living in those areas.
During 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Welsh Government will invest a total of £46 million in expanding Flying Start childcare to support children and families across Wales facing the greatest challenges.
Phase 2 of the expansion plan is expected to support over 4,500 more two-year-olds to access high-quality Flying Start childcare in 2023-24, with a further 5,200 two-year-olds to be supported in 2024-25.
The funding was announced by Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan and Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian during a visit to Mount Stuart Primary School in Cardiff.
Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said, “Developing high-quality support for children and families in the early years has been a long-standing priority for the Welsh Government.”
“I am delighted to announce a further £10 million in 2023-24 to extend the reach of this important scheme, which will enable more children to access high-quality childcare.”
“This additional funding will make a considerable difference to the lives and outcomes of thousands of children and their families across Wales and offer opportunities for more children to access Welsh-medium provision.”
Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian added, “Investment in the early years is a game-changer to address inequality and give children the best start in life.”
“This new funding is the latest step in achieving our joint commitment to expand funded childcare to all two-year-olds, with a particular focus on providing and strengthening Welsh-medium childcare.”
“This extra £10 million of funding is part of our phased approach to rolling out this commitment that will make a real difference to people’s lives.”
