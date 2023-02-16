More two-year-olds across Wales to benefit from funded childcare as scheme expands

The Welsh Government has announced a further £10 million in funding for the expansion of funded childcare for two-year-olds in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This is part of a phased plan to expand early years provision to all two-year-olds in Wales, with a particular emphasis on strengthening Welsh-medium provision, as committed in the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new investment will benefit an additional 2,200 children through the Flying Start childcare scheme in 2023-24, which helps families with young children in the most disadvantaged areas of Wales, and includes free, part-time quality childcare for children aged two to three living in those areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Welsh Government will invest a total of £46 million in expanding Flying Start childcare to support children and families across Wales facing the greatest challenges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Phase 2 of the expansion plan is expected to support over 4,500 more two-year-olds to access high-quality Flying Start childcare in 2023-24, with a further 5,200 two-year-olds to be supported in 2024-25. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funding was announced by Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan and Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian during a visit to Mount Stuart Primary School in Cardiff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said, “Developing high-quality support for children and families in the early years has been a long-standing priority for the Welsh Government.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am delighted to announce a further £10 million in 2023-24 to extend the reach of this important scheme, which will enable more children to access high-quality childcare.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This additional funding will make a considerable difference to the lives and outcomes of thousands of children and their families across Wales and offer opportunities for more children to access Welsh-medium provision.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian added, “Investment in the early years is a game-changer to address inequality and give children the best start in life.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This new funding is the latest step in achieving our joint commitment to expand funded childcare to all two-year-olds, with a particular focus on providing and strengthening Welsh-medium childcare.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This extra £10 million of funding is part of our phased approach to rolling out this commitment that will make a real difference to people’s lives.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

