Posted: Thu 30th Sep 2021

More than a billion items of PPE issued to keep NHS and social care staff in Wales safe

More than a billion items of free personal protective equipment (PPE) have been issued to the NHS and social care sector across Wales since the start of the pandemic.

The Welsh Government has been working with NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership since March 2020, providing free PPE to those working in health and social care.

Free PPE will continue to be supplied to primary care and social care for as long as it is needed during the pandemic, the government has said.

A service level agreement with the Welsh Local Government Association – which makes sure social care services, including care homes receive PPE – has been extended to March 2022.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “We are passing a significant milestone of issuing a billion pieces of PPE.”

“I want to pay tribute to the continued efforts of NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership in sourcing and providing PPE to keep our frontline health and social care workers safe during the pandemic.”

“The supply and distribution of high-quality PPE continues to be a critical part of our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As we plan ahead for winter, and with COVID-19 continuing to place our health and social care systems under pressure, I am pleased to confirm that our PPE stocks are stable and we are working closely with NWSSP to ensure that we have at least 16 weeks supply available.”

“Our dedicated health and social care workers are working on the frontline of this pandemic, and we are committed to continuing to provide them with free PPE for as long as it is needed to help keep them safe.”



