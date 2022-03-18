More than 76,000 online scams relating to the NHS, online deliveries, cryptocurrencies taken down by National Cyber Security Centre

More than 10.5 million emails have been reported to the Government Communications Headquarters’ (GCHQ) Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) since its launch in April 2020.

Over 76,000 online scams relating to the NHS, online deliveries, cryptocurrencies and more, have also been removed by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) which is part of GCHQ.

Launched in April 2020, the Suspicious Email Reporting Service helps the NCSC remove online scams and identifies new trends and patterns in phishing emails taking appropriate action.

A new campaign has been launched advising that people and small businesses use passwords made up of three random words and enable 2-step verification.

This will help keep out anyone who should not have access to an account, by requiring a second step after the password is entered, such as a code texted to the account holder’s phone.

In line with Cyber Aware’s advice, many email providers are now encouraging their customers to use 2SV.

Several online services such as those provided by HMRC also now ask their users to follow the Cyber Aware password advice.

🔓🔐

2-Step Verification (2SV) gives you twice the protection. So even if hackers have your password, they can’t access your email. Learn how to set it up today:

📧 @Outlook

📧 @Gmail

📧 @Apple iCloud

+ more!https://t.co/ISA36Vcqfm https://t.co/8qxKryD1gR — Cyber Aware (@cyberawaregov) March 14, 2022

NCSC Chief Executive Lindy Cameron said:

“The British public’s response to our Suspicious Email Reporting Service has been incredible and led to the removal of thousands of online scams.

“But there is even more we can do and by following our Cyber Aware steps to secure online accounts – starting with email – people will dramatically reduce risks including financial losses and personal data breaches.

“We all have a role to play in our collective cyber security and I urge everyone to follow our Cyber Aware advice to make life even harder for the scammers.”

Using three random words allows people to set passwords that are unique, strong enough and easier to remember.

Enabling 2-step verification significantly decreases the likelihood of an account being hacked. Stealing a password can be simple – stealing a password and a device used to authenticate a login is much harder.

Individuals are encouraged to continue reporting suspicious emails by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk.

People who have lost money to a scam should tell their bank and report it as a crime to Action Fraud.