More than 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations given to people living or working in North Wales

More than 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations have now been given to people living or working in North Wales.

This significant achievement is down to the hard work of our staff and volunteers and has played a key part in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 50,000 more jabs have been delivered as part of the spring booster phase – the most in Wales – with plans now being put in place for the wider round of booster vaccinations to be delivered in the Autumn.

Gill Harris, Deputy Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “The incredible efforts of our staff, primary care contractors, partner organisations and volunteers have helped us to keep the momentum going on what has been the biggest vaccination programme ever delivered by the NHS.

“It has been the success of the vaccination rollout that has helped to significantly reduce the number of people dying or needing hospital treatment with the virus, and ultimately return to a more normal way of life.

“While we continue to put our plans in place for the next round of anticipated boosters later this year, we would still encourage those who have not yet come forward to contact us as the invitation to get a vaccination will remain open to everyone.”

Vaccinations have been administered in care homes and over 200 different locations, including GP surgeries, mass vaccination centres, mobile clinics and community pharmacies, as part of a huge logistical effort since the programme launched in December 2020.

To book your COVID-19 vaccination call out Contact Centre on 03000 840004.