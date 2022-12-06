More rail strikes announced over Christmas period

Listen to this article

Additional rail strike dates have been announced for later this month.

Union RMT has confirmed that industrial action will take place and members will be instructed not to book on from between 18.00 hours on December 24 through to 05.59 hours December 27 2022.

This strike coincides with the wind down of passenger services over the festive period and the commencement of engineering works.

All scheduled overtime bans have been cancelled.

Strike action planned for December 13,14, 16 and 17 will go ahead as planned.

RMT will also put a new offer from Network Rail to members in an electronic referendum with a recommendation to reject which will close next Monday, December 12 at Noon.

On the train operating companies there has been no improved offer from the Rail Delivery Group who still await a mandate from the government.

As a result, all scheduled strike action will go ahead and the union awaits the outcome of a planned meeting with the RDG tomorrow.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that it was unfortunate that that union had been compelled to take this action due to the continuing intransigence of the employers.

“We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members,” he said.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have announced strike action will take place on Tuesday 13 – Wednesday 14, Friday 16 – Saturday 17, Saturday 18:00 24 – Tuesday 06:00 27 December and Tuesday 3 – Wednesday 4, Friday 6 – Saturday 7 January, which will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

“Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action. However, the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means we’ll be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

“The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on 13 – 14, 16 – 17, 18:00 24 – 06:00 27 December and 3 – 4, 6 – 7 January.”

Latest News