Mold Town Council Community Awards recognises outstanding contribution from local groups and people

Mold Town Council held their first Community Awards evening recently at Mold Rugby Club.

The awards acknowledge the outstanding contribution and commitment of groups or individuals living or working within Mold Town or supporting Mold residents.

The evening hosted by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mold was attended by over 80 people who eagerly awaited the results as the winners were announced in each of the five categories and also the final award of the evening, which was the Mayor’s Choice Award.

Mayor of Mold Councillor Sarah Taylor said “This year Mold Town Council received over 200 nominations with 60 groups, businesses and individuals nominated. We often hear people say how difficult it is to pick the winners – but believe me it really was!”

Councillor Taylor went on to say “It was inspirational to hear how all our nominees have made a positive impact on our community, whether it’s providing excellent customer service, encouraging others to participate in a sport or activity or achieved outstanding performance, everyone nominated has enriched the lives of our community by their actions and this will have a long-lasting impact on our community.”

“As my Mayoral term comes to an end, I can honestly say this evening has proved to be the highlight of my Mayoral year. I feel both proud and humbled to live and work in a town as caring and community minded as Mold.”

The winners:

Volunteering award under the age of 25 was awarded to Maes Garmon pupil Nanw Maelor Hampson. Throughout out the Covid lock down periods Nanw has been an active volunteer including designing cards to sell in aid of St Kentigern Hospice raising £630. Nanw has also played the harp on numerous occasions to raise money for good causes including during an Afternoon Tea at St Kentigern’s Hospice and at St Asaph Cathedral. Nanw is described by her teachers as a kind pupil who always gives her time for the benefit of others and has dedicated a considerable amount of time to help others. We were also delighted that Nanw played the harp for us during the evening.

Volunteering award aged 25 and over was awarded to the Bailey Hill Project Volunteers. The project has a number of volunteers working in a variety of volunteer roles including Visitor Volunteers, Research Volunteers, Events Volunteers and Gardening and Wildlife Volunteers, all of whom freely offer their time to support the development and running of the Bailey Hill Project. In total Bailey Hill volunteers contributed 2,000 volunteering hours to the project which is the equivalent to 286 days. Thanks to all the hard work of the volunteers, the Bailey Hill can now offer Guided Tours during the day, early evening and weekends also a variety of activities and events. There has been a huge amount of information gathered regarding the history of the site which can be shared with visitors, local groups and schools. The work of the Bailey Hill Volunteers helps to enhance the offering available in our lovely historic town to visitors and the local community.

Community Project of the Year Award the winners were Mold Community Hospital and Ysgol Bryn Gwalia – the school and the hospital have been working closely together on a number of projects to improve the relationship between the patients and the pupils as an inter-generation group. So far the children have visited the hospital to sing to the patients outside at Christmas, they have decorated the hospital and the wards with pictures and also patients have read stories to the pupils via Zoom. Bryn Gwalia is currently working on an art project with the Hospital. At a time when groups were difficult to set up, both establishments broke down the barriers and worked well together to improve health and wellbeing.

Sporting Achievement Award the winner was Acro Squad. Acro Squad founded by owner Irene Williams in August 2020 and has grown from 3 classes to 12 classes per week with over 200 children now attending, and lots more on their waiting list. They are the only Acrobatics school in North Wales. Acro Squad classes not only help and keep children fit and healthy, but help with confidence and self esteem. Irene has been especially helpful to anxious children, supporting them and their parents when their children find separation anxiety overwhelming. This has been more prevalent during and after the pandemic when children have been home schooled and spend so much time isolating from other people. Promotes inclusion (children with disabilities)in classes with extra 1:1 provided at no additional cost for parents. Their fun and active classes help children grow in confidence and self esteem. In addition to the classes held for children, Irene offers a free running group for parents and friends of Acro Squad, helping adults to get healthy and fit as well

Business of the Year the winner was KMA Tool Hire & Sales – Mark Alexander and his team at KMA always offer help and assist those in need, day or night, weekend or Bank Holidays they have helped their community. During Storm Arwen power cuts, a terminally ill woman was left without power which was essentially for her breathing equipment. Mark saw an appeal for help on social media and stepped in very quickly to help the lady and provided an emergency generator, without which she may have lost her life. To support the community events and local clubs, KMA offer generous discount on all the hire equipment and sales. KMA also provide many raffle and auction prizes to local charities and events including the fundraisers held by the Top Club, Griffin Pub, Almost Home Dog Rescue, Bryn Gwalia School and Mold Town Council to name a few.

The final award of the evening was the Mayor’s Choice award and this was awarded to Mike Cunningham first team Manager and Mold Alex Football Club. Mold Alex Football Club is in it’s 93rd year. This year Mold Alex won for the first time the FAW trophy and the Ardal Northern League North West Champions. Being the Manager at Mold Alex is a family affair for Mike, as his wife Sarah is the Chairperson at the club and young son Noah was the clubs lucky mascot at the Red Cent cup final. Mike is 100% committed to the club and fits all of his managing in around his full time job as a teaching assistant for children with severe behaviour and learning disabilities, he even gets the children he teaches involved in playing football.

The performance of the team this year has exceeded all expectations and that has been recognised by his peers too, Mike has received from the football association of Wales the Manager of the Month award no less than 4 times, an absolute credit to the dedication and managerial expertise Mike has demonstrated.

Deputy Mayor of Mold Councillor Haydn Jones who co-hosted the awards evening said “It was an absolute pleasure to co-host the Mold Community awards, all the nominees would have been worthy winners, and it was a very difficult decision the panel had choosing the winners.”

“Mold is a great place to live because of people like this, giving up their own time and effort to help other through what has been the most difficult couple of years. It was a lovely evening celebrating our wonderful community. Well done to all involved.”

All winners received a special awards glass trophy, £50 Totally Mold vouchers and certificate.