Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th Apr 2022

Mold takeaway plans receive green light despite neighbours’ objections

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to convert a former off licence in Mold town centre into a takeaway have received the green light despite neighbours raising objections.

An application was submitted by Mr R. Karagandere in November to change the use of the old Buy The Way convenience store on Wrexham Street to sell hot food.

Documents lodged with Flintshire Council said it would result in the creation of six jobs.

However, people living nearby said they were concerned about the potential smell which could be generated by the business, along with parking problems.

Fears were also voiced about rubbish accumulating near the proposed takeaway after claims there had previously been a rat infestation near the property.

Despite eleven objections being entered against the scheme, permission has now been granted by a planning official from the local authority who said it would not have a major impact on residents.

In his decision report, Alan Wells said: “Planning permission is sought for the change of use of the ground floor from retail to a hot food takeaway.

“Although the proposal will result in the loss of a retail unit, it is not located in the core retail area and therefore considered not to have a detrimental impact upon the vitality and viability of Mold town centre.

“Given the above, it is considered that a change of use is acceptable in principle in planning policy terms.

“With regard to any foul odours emanating from the cooking taking place within the building, these will be dealt with by the cooking extraction system.”

He added: “Waste bins are proposed in the existing covered outhouse to the rear of number 85 – the Italian restaurant which it is to share with it.

“A licenced waste disposal company will be engaged to remove waste materials generated by the business.”

According to the documents, the takeaway will operate between the hours of 9am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

In terms of parking, it’s proposed the takeaway will mostly be used to send out deliveries.

Walk-in customers will not be served in order to reduce the impact on parking in the area.

The application was approved by Mr Wells using delegated powers as he said it would “not have a significant detrimental impact” on neighbours.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Rare Kemp’s Ridley turtle rescued from Talacre beach could soon be heading to Gulf of Mexico

News

‘Secure your bikes’ warning from Police after attempted theft in Deeside

News

Delays on M56 heading towards North Wales due to a “carriageway defect” – again!

News

Abusive man who refused to get off Chester to Holyhead train caused £4000 worth of delays

News

S4C series following North Wales Roads Policing Team returns to screens

News

Further call for vigilance as motorbike thieves continue to target Deeside Industrial Estate

News

Old church school in Halkyn could be turned into holiday lets

News

Flintshire Jobs Fair – 50 local companies and organisations have so far signed up to take part

News

Russell Marsh sentenced to life in jail over murder of Shotton mum Jade Ward

News





Read 414,526 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn