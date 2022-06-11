Mold: “quite a few changes are happening” at eco friendly Zero Haste

A zero-waste shop in Mold town centre which offers sustainably produced food without excess packaging has expanded its range of products.

Having opened around three months ago, Zero Haste on King Street is settling into regular life in Mold town centre “and doing the very best to make it easier to shop with no, or very little, packaging waste,” said owner Carl Percival.

Eco friendly Zero Haste prides itself on offering healthier options without being at the high end of pricing.

Carl said that in the three months Zero Haste has been open, “There have been quite a few lessons learned so far and quite a few changes are happening.”

“The shop has now expanded the range of dried foods, ingredients and cleaning and hygiene products, so it’s worth popping in to see what we offer now and how you can save on so much packaging and food waste in your regular shopping.” Carl said.

With the market in Mold on Wednesdays and Saturdays, along with visiting Zero Haste on King Street, shoppers “can buy and cook so much without any waste – fruit and veg from the market and cooking oil, pasta, rice, beans, cereals, dried fruits, nuts, herbs & spices, flour, sugar and loads more, including gluten-free options.” Carl said.

Customers can also take their own containers and refill cleaners, washing-up liquid, laundry liquid, powder and softener, hand soap, shampoo and body wash.

Carl said: “Zero Haste also now stocks other products to help save on waste, such as tea/coffee cups, bottles, toothpaste, soaps, dishwasher tablets, healthier snacks and loose-leaf teas and infusions.”

“Also now served, along with the teas and infusions, are smoothies, cake and ice-cream that are gluten-free and mostly vegan too…but still very tasty.”

Zero Haste has a few more offerings that are all with a view to encouraging low-impact living and building community.

“You can book tea tasting evenings for a group evening out, with catering if wanted, and an escape room experience in the shop, with a zero-waste philosophy, plus other group sessions – please get in touch if you wish to use our space.”

“There is a lot more to come, including meals and other ways to save on waste.” He said