Mold hospital lights up its first Christmas memory tree for people to celebrate and remember loved ones

Mold Community Hospital switched on its first Christmas memory tree lights this week, for people to celebrate and remember loved ones and patients who are no longer with us.

The hospital held a special event for local residents, patients, and staff to hang a bauble on the Christmas tree in memory of a loved one, and included a visit from Father Christmas, a lantern parade and choirs from Cor Y Pentan and Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, from Mold.

The Christmas memory tree was set up by Diane Sweeney, Activity and Wellbeing Co-Ordinator at the hospital.

The idea came about after last year she found a photo bauble with a name on the back, on their Christmas tree outside the hospital.

Diane found out the bauble had been placed on the tree by Jean, from near Mold, in memory of her daughter, Phillipa.

Diane said: “Last year the hospital was donated a real Christmas tree which we put outside the building, as we couldn’t have our usual tree and decorations inside due to COVID-19 infection prevention measures.

“When I was taking the decorations off the tree, I found a bauble with the name Phillipa on it, I then found Jean who had placed it on the tree in memory of her daughter, who had passed away at the hospital many years ago.

“Jean told me before COVID-19 she would deliver flowers to the hospital for staff to enjoy on the anniversary of her daughter’s passing, but last year no flowers were allowed in the hospital, but Jean’s sister Sheila had the idea of putting a photo bauble on our tree outside.

“After chatting to Jean we came up with the memory tree, and we encouraged others to place a bauble with a name on it in memory of their loved ones too, and we’ve dedicated the tree to Phillipa.

“The light switch-on for our first year of Phillipa’s memory tree was so lovely, I’d like to thank the community for their donations, the schools that got involved and the support from our Matron and all the staff at the hospital, we couldn’t have done this without them.”

Jean switched the lights on at the event this week, with hot chocolate and mince pies, donated by the League of Friends, and attended by Mayor of Mold, Councillor Sarah Taylor and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Haydn Jones.

A former patient of the hospital Simon Morris, from The Personal Present People Company, who held a fundraiser for the hospital during lockdown last year, has also made Jean a personalised star she can have at home.

The tree was donated by Becky Carrol, from Ty Draw Farm, Mold, and a Perspex gold star personally engraved for the top of tree was made by JP Engraving and Signs, from Pandy Business Park.