Mold food festival set to return in September after two year Covid pandemic pause

The stage is set for the return of one of North Wales leading food and drink events.

With the COVID pandemic putting the brakes on public gatherings, the plug was pulled on the 2020 and 2021 Mold Food & Drink festivals.

Typically held in the market town every September, the extravaganza is a highlight in Flintshire’s events calendar.

After a gloomy couple of years, organisers of the much-missed festival have revealed they have spent the last few months finding a way to bring the family-favourite back.

Gwenan Roberts, co-chair of the Mold Food & Drink Festival organising committee, said:

“Like everyone, we have missed the festival but completely understand that health and public safety must come first.”

“That’s why we decided not to come flying back last year but to take our time and see what needed to be achieved in a careful, Covid-compliant way.”

“We’ve been planning and plotting behind the scenes and feel we can take steps to begin planning for this September.”

Gwenan said: “More than ever, small food and drink businesses, the hospitality industry and business start-ups need our support and the opportunities the festival brings.”

“We’ve missed being with everyone, so looking forward to hopefully getting together again.”

“Although the festival location – New Street car park – will be familiar to many – there will be changes to keep visitors and traders safe.”

“We considered many options,” said festival co-chair Richard Howells.

“But what we already have is a good, airy space which gives us plenty of room to manoeuvre and bring in all the necessary things such as extra hand washing facilities and sanitizers.”

“We will largely be looking to people to book in advance and asking visitors to work with us on any new measures to ensure the festival can go ahead safely.”

“Our plans are bubbling away, and we’ll release more information over the coming weeks, but anyone interested in trading at the festival or joining our volunteer committee should get in touch now.”

The festival will be held on September 17-18 on Mold’s New Street car park.