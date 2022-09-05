Mold: Elderly woman seriously injured following incident involving a dog
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident involving a dog.
Officers were called to Clayton Road in Mold on Monday morning following the incident which took place near the vets.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We were called at around 11.15am this morning to a report of an incident involving a dog and an elderly woman on Clayton Road, Mold.”
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
