Mold: Artist Huw Davies invites all to Bailey Hill’s new treasure adventure

In a unique blend of legend, artistry, and community engagement, Bailey Hill is set to challenge treasure hunters this autumn.

Commissioned by the Bailey Hill Tripartite Steering Group in Spring 2022, local artist Huw Davies has designed an interactive sculpture that beautifully intertwines with the legend of the Thirteen Treasures of the Island of the Mighty.

The creative process involved a series of workshops for students and the general public based on the ancient board game Gwŷddbwll – older than Chess and known as 'the wood of meditation'.

Over 200 participants delved deep into the game's history, producing myriad sculpture designs over the year.

Today, thirteen individual bronze sculptures representing the keepers of these fabled treasures hide among the trees on Bailey Hill, awaiting discovery by those keen to take on the challenge.

For seekers ready to embark on this artistic journey, the Bailey Hill Project is hosting a launch event for the treasure hunt on 1st November.

From 10 am to 3 pm, visitors will receive crucial information about the hunt and have the delightful chance to meet the mastermind behind it, artist Huw Davies.

Participants are urged to spot the Thirteen Bronze Masks – the Keepers of the Treasures – concealed in Bailey Hill's trees.

Snap a picture, mark an X on the map at the mask's location, and once all are found, claim a limited-edition print signed by Huw himself.

For those seeking an added layer of challenge, the true treasure lies in deciphering which Keeper represents which Treasure.

Commenting on the magical backdrop for his work, Huw said, "The site has a magical quality to it. Mature trees creating a natural maze of pathways. After working with over 200 members of the community, designs for the sculptural pieces began to emerge. My design requires the viewer to engage with the site, both physically and mentally. The Bronzes will patinate and begin to blend into their environment over time, making the hunt even more thrilling."

Missed the launch? Fear not. Monthly clues to aid your quest will be released on the Bailey Hill Project's Facebook page @Bryn y Beili/ Bailey Hill.

Participation in the Bailey Hill Treasure Hunt is free, but remember, Mold Town Council Employees and Volunteers associated with the project are excluded from the main competition.

Only time will tell who will crack the mystery, but the prize – a unique bronze sculpture by Huw, inspired by the Thirteen Treasures – awaits the most perceptive and astute adventurer.

