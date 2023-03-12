Moel Famau road to close for 5 days from Monday resurfacing and works to address parking issues
Carriageway patching work is set to begin on Monday, 13th March at Bwlch Pen Barras, Moel Famau.
The works will also include measures to address traffic congestion and damage to the grass verges along the road that leads to Moel Famau car parks.
The works also include the installation of yellow line road markings to prohibit parking on the road.
Denbighshire County Council and Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB consulted on measures to alleviate congestion at Moel Famau, and new measures are a result of feedback from residents.
Work is expected to take up to five days, starting from Monday, March 13th.
The road will be closed for vehicles and pedestrians from the entrance of the top car park for a distance of 1.2 miles in an easterly direction.
All adjoining side roads will also be closed for the duration of the works, including access to the Moel Famau, Moel Fenlli, and Coed Moel Famau Forest Car Parks.
Access to residential and business premises located on Bwlch Pen Barras will still be available, although some delay and disruption may be experienced.
Denbighshire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused and encourages locals to keep journeys to a minimum to reduce traffic congestion.
The alternative diversion route will be signed accordingly, and normal working hours shall apply to the works.
Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said, “Denbighshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience that these essential works may cause.”
“We are grateful for local cooperation and patience during this time to ensure that the works are completed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
