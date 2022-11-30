Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 1st Dec

Moel Famau donkey trekking business looks to reopen in Spring following summer trail

A donkey trekking business hopes to entertain visitors – if planning permission is granted by Denbighshire County Council.

Mr Mathew Davies has submitted a partly retrospective planning application to Denbighshire, seeking permission to convert redundant agricultural land for his donkey business.

Based at The Paddock on Forestry Road, Llanferres, Moel Famau Donkeys opened for a three-month trial during the summer, entertaining groups varying from school parties to disability groups.

Included in the application are plans for signs at the entrance to The Paddock, which is based between the towns of Ruthin and Mold and to the west of the hamlet of Tafarm Y Gelyn.

In a letter to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, Mr Davies claimed the business would attract visitors to the area.

“Moel Famau Donkeys will offer visitor attraction for a wide range of guests who will be able to attend a session to meet and greet the donkeys and to participate in one or two walks with trained guides through the countryside and nature trail,” he wrote.

“Initially there will be six donkeys and two trained guides offering parties of up to 12 people at any one time to take part in the trekking experience.

“The donkey trekking was opened for a trial of 90 days in the summer of 2022 and attracted a great deal of interest, ranging from local schools, dementia charities, mental health awareness charities, children’s charities, and the ‘We Mind the Gap’ charity.”

He added: “The donkey trekking business will attract local and visiting guests, create employment, increase tourism and visitors to the local area, and encourage positive and physical and mental wellbeing of staff, visitors, and donkeys alike.”

If it gets the go-ahead, the business will be open to visitors from 9am to 9pm seven days a week, depending on demand and weather conditions, between 1 April to November 30.

Day sessions will take place between 9am to 3pm and evening sessions between 5pm and 9pm.

The final decision will now be made by Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee.

By Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

