Minor earthquake recorded in Flintshire overnight
A minor earthquake hit part of Flintshire during the early hours of this morning.
The 1.0 magnitude tremor struck at a depth of 7km in Pentre Halkyn – close to a number of quarries – just after 2am.
Earthquakes of less than 2.5 magnitude are usually not felt, however, a number of British Geological Society seismic stations picked up the activity as shown below.
An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was reported near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales last Friday night.
The quake occurred at 11:59 pm on February 24th, with a depth of just 2 km, making it more strongly felt than deeper earthquakes.
According to a number of witness testimonials on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) website, houses and contents shook as a result of the tremor.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News