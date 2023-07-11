Mini Police Cadets Shine: Pupils from two Flintshire primary schools earn accolades for hard work

Pupils from Ysgol Bryn Gwalia in Mold and Westwood Primary School in Buckley came together for an end of year awards ceremony to celebrate their hard work during the Mini Police Programme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout this school year, pupils from both schools have taken part in the programme which aims to build positive relationships between North Wales Police and young members of the community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The children have taken part in a number of activities including foot patrols with PCSOs, litter picking, designing posters to help deter anti-social behaviour, helping with Remembrance Day parades and classroom sessions focusing on issues affecting them in their community such as anti-social behaviour. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At the end of year ceremony, each pupil was presented with a certificate to signify their completion of the programme. They also had a visit from trainee Police Dog Vega and his handler PC Edwards and PC Ellis from the Roads Policing Unit who talked about their roles. The Aura Wales team came along for an afternoon of fun team building activities too! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Kerry Nash said “I’d like to say how impressed I am by the positive attitude of all the children in the programme. The issues they identified within their communities and the ideas they came up with to resolve them have been very impressive. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

We’re very proud of the efforts they’ve put in, they’ve been a credit to their parents, their schools and their communities.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Mini Police Programme has been made possible thanks to funding from the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT). It is a community safety charity that supports community initiatives that encourage a safer environment for the people of North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

PACT Project Manager Dave Evans said “We are very pleased to be able to support PCSOs Rachael Duddle and Connor Freel and their team of mini-police. It is fantastic to see young people getting involved in their communities and doing so much positive work.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

