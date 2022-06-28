Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Jun 2022

Michael Wilde rejoins Connah’s Quay Nomads following season with Flint Town United 

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Michael Wilde has re-joined Connah’s Quay Nomads following a season with Flint Town United.

The 38-year-old scored 18 times in 22 appearances for the Silkmen last season.

Wilde originally joined The Nomads in June 2016 and went on to make 154 competitive starts for the Deesiders, scoring on 73 occasions including a brace in both the JD Welsh Cup Final victory over Aberystwyth Town in 2018.

During his previous time at the club, Wilde won two JD Cymru Premier titles, one JD Welsh Cup, one Nathaniel MG Cup and also picked up runners up medals in the Irn Bru Cup and JD Welsh Cup.

He also picked up the JD Cymru Premier Player of the Season award for the 2020/21 campaign.

Wilde broke through the 200 Cymru Premier goals record in the 2020/21 season and is now the third-highest scorer in the history of Welsh league football having scored 220 league goals, trailing just Rhys Griffiths and all time leader, Marc Lloyd-Williams.

On Wilde’s return, Head Coach Craig Harrison commented; “It’s great to have Micheal back – we go back a long way and he is in the top 5 all time strikers in Welsh Premier League history and is a proven goalscorer year in-year out and has been for over 10 years.”

“He fits straight back in to the club; style, expectation, demands, players, staff and supporters.”

“He is great in the dressing room and as I previously mentioned, I have personally worked with him for the best part of 10 years in different roles and different clubs.”

Harrison said; “It was obvious that the one thing that we lacked a little bit last season was goals and Wildey scored 14 league goals in 22 games and 18 in all competitions at Flint.”

“With the addition of Wildey and Joe Malkin and re-signing Craig Curran we are hoping to increase are goals ratio.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans revealed for new Greggs store at Holywell service station

News

Next chief constable of North Wales Police expected to learn Welsh as job advert goes live

News

JD Cymru Premier Fixtures: Four away games on the bounce for Flint Town ahead of new pitch unveiling

News

Health Board ask all staff, patients and visitors to wear face masks again due to uptick in Coronavirus

News

Unpaid carers urged to apply for their £500 payment

News

First Minister accused of “misleading the Senedd” over strike comments

News

Two young Flintshire women embark on legal careers with one of Wales’s oldest law firms

News

Wales Basic Income pilot scheme will see young leaving care offered over £19,000

News

Tesco makes it even easier for shoppers in North Wales to help local food banks and charities

News





Read 422,178 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn