Michael Wilde rejoins Connah’s Quay Nomads following season with Flint Town United

Michael Wilde has re-joined Connah’s Quay Nomads following a season with Flint Town United.

The 38-year-old scored 18 times in 22 appearances for the Silkmen last season.

Wilde originally joined The Nomads in June 2016 and went on to make 154 competitive starts for the Deesiders, scoring on 73 occasions including a brace in both the JD Welsh Cup Final victory over Aberystwyth Town in 2018.

During his previous time at the club, Wilde won two JD Cymru Premier titles, one JD Welsh Cup, one Nathaniel MG Cup and also picked up runners up medals in the Irn Bru Cup and JD Welsh Cup.

He also picked up the JD Cymru Premier Player of the Season award for the 2020/21 campaign.

Wilde broke through the 200 Cymru Premier goals record in the 2020/21 season and is now the third-highest scorer in the history of Welsh league football having scored 220 league goals, trailing just Rhys Griffiths and all time leader, Marc Lloyd-Williams.

On Wilde’s return, Head Coach Craig Harrison commented; “It’s great to have Micheal back – we go back a long way and he is in the top 5 all time strikers in Welsh Premier League history and is a proven goalscorer year in-year out and has been for over 10 years.”

“He fits straight back in to the club; style, expectation, demands, players, staff and supporters.”

“He is great in the dressing room and as I previously mentioned, I have personally worked with him for the best part of 10 years in different roles and different clubs.”

Harrison said; “It was obvious that the one thing that we lacked a little bit last season was goals and Wildey scored 14 league goals in 22 games and 18 in all competitions at Flint.”

“With the addition of Wildey and Joe Malkin and re-signing Craig Curran we are hoping to increase are goals ratio.”