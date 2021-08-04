Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 4th Aug 2021

Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain in Flintshire today

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering parts of North Wales.

Heavy showers are expected to hit the region this afternoon, potentially causing flooding and travel disruption in some areas.

The warning covers Flintshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy and Gwynedd comes into force from 12pm today until 9pm.

The national weather service said spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer for drivers and on public transport.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and some interruption to power supplies and other services could occur.

The Met Office said: “Showers developing late this morning and into this afternoon, will become heavy, with thunder in a few locations.

“Showers will be relatively slow-moving, which will mean some high rainfall totals: 15 to 20 mm of rain could fall within an hour in some places, and up to around 30 mm in 3 hours.”



