Posted: Sun 15th Jan 2023

Updated: Sun 15th Jan

Met Office weather warning for ice in Flintshire tonight and tomorrow morning

There is a weather warning for ice in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for north Wales including Flintshire from 6pm on Sunday through to 10am on Monday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result, there may be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These conditions could make travelling by car, bike or foot particularly dangerous early on Monday morning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Areas covered by the warning include Flintshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Cheshire and Merseyside..

According to the latest weather forecast, wintery showers are expected to extend east across southern Scotland and the remainder of northern and central England, with clearing skies later in the night leading to ice developing on untreated surfaces. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Forecasters have said that while the showers will mainly fall as rain at low levels, they could turn to snow in heavier or more prolonged showers, potentially leading to 2-5 cm of snow accumulating in places above 100-200 m, such as west of “Northern Ireland, Cumbria, the Pennines, and north Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The public is advised to take extra precautions when travelling and to be aware of the potential for slippery roads and icy sidewalks. Motorists should also be prepared for potential delays and plan their routes accordingly.” The Met Office has said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

