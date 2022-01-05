Met Office warning over possible icy conditions on untreated roads
With colder air taking hold across the UK, there is a chance of wintry showers locally which may result in icy patches on untreated surfaces.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice from 4am today Wednesday through to 10am.
The warning says: “Showers moving southeast across the area from Liverpool Bay may fall onto sub-zero surfaces leading to some icy patches this morning.”
There are #icy stretches across parts of the UK this morning, take extra care when setting off on your journey 🚶♂️🚶♀️🚲🚗
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/MTJ9fsTpJV
— Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2022
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com