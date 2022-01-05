Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Jan 2022

Updated: Wed 5th Jan

Met Office warning over possible icy conditions on untreated roads

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

With colder air taking hold across the UK, there is a chance of wintry showers locally which may result in icy patches on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for ice from 4am today Wednesday through to 10am.

The warning says: “Showers moving southeast across the area from Liverpool Bay may fall onto sub-zero surfaces leading to some icy patches this morning.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Omicron: 10% of North Wales’ NHS staff and firefighters off work

News

Boss of Deeside based Iceland: “revisit onerous self isolation rules, seven days is a long time”

News

Arrests made over last few weeks in Holywell as anti-social behaviour continues to blight town

News

North Wales health board: “Vital we get many more people vaccinated ahead of Omicron peak

News

Over £100m of new funding will help make schools and colleges in Wales Covid-secure

News

Patients urged to choose right service as North Wales A&E departments are ‘extremely busy’

News

Reopening of schools in Flintshire and Wrexham remains under review amid potential staff absences

News

Update: A494 Aston Hill back open following earlier vehicle fire

News

Police ask workers on Deeside Industrial Estate to be vigilant following another moped theft

News





Read 388,292 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn