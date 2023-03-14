Met Office Issues yellow warning for ice in parts of Flintshire overnight

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice, effective from Midnight to 8.30am on Wednesday.

The warning comes as icy patches are anticipated to form on untreated surfaces, particularly in areas where surfaces remain wet following earlier showers.

The public should expect potential icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

In light of the warning, individuals are encouraged to take extra care while commuting during the early morning.

Cold and wintry conditions are expected to subside later this week for most of the UK, with wet and windy weather taking their place.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Dan Suri said, "An Arctic maritime air mass has reasserted itself from the north, bringing with it another dose of snow and frosty nights for some."

"Conditions will turn milder, wetter, and windier from the west as the week continues, with northern England and Scotland experiencing some snow, mainly over higher ground, on Wednesday."

From Thursday, wet and windy weather will prevail, bringing rain and gusty winds, particularly to exposed coastal areas.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey warns that heavy and persistent rain may affect western and northern regions, and some areas may see over 100mm of rain. The boundary between mild and cold weather over the weekend remains uncertain.

