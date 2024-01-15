Met Office issues Yellow Alert for ice in Flintshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, effective from 05:01 am today, covering Flintshire parts of north Wales and northwest England.

These areas should expect sporadic wintry showers, leading to the formation of icy stretches, particularly on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths, forecasters have said.

The warning is in place until 11am today, Monday January 15.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Ice across parts Wales and England

Valid until Monday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JveF4TaQFc — Met Office (@metoffice) January 15, 2024

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

There are two additional yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, which could significantly impact Flintshire.

The first alert, effective from midnight until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, forecasts snow showers that could lead to accumulations of 2-5 cm in just a few hours, particularly in some areas.

Northern and western Scotland, parts of Wales, and northwest England are expected to be the hardest hit, with potential snowfall ranging from 5-10 cm and up to 20 cm in higher ground areas.

The weather conditions are expected to deteriorate, bringing more rain, sleet, and snow, moving eastwards, followed by additional showers.

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

[Met Office Map shows area covered by the snow and ice warnings]

Amidst this snowy backdrop, lower elevations across Wales and northern England might experience temporary rain. A second snow and ice alert, spanning from midnight Wednesday to 11:59 pm on Thursday, anticipates more severe conditions.

It forecasts the heaviest and most frequent snow showers across northern Scotland on Wednesday morning, gradually affecting southwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England, and Wales.

Persistent snow showers are expected to continue into Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

Despite these warnings, BBC forecasts suggest that wintery showers might mainly occur on Thursday, with sleet expected during the evening.

This variance in forecasts underlines the unpredictability of the weather system currently affecting the region.

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The Met Office advises residents in the affected areas to plan their routes carefully, checking for delays and road closures, and to amend travel plans as necessary.

The AA predicts a near 50% increase in workload due to adverse conditions, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. Roads are likely to be impacted, with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces.

Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, offers essential advice for those who must travel: "Reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles.

Try to use main roads where possible, as these are more likely to have been gritted." He also stresses the importance of being fully prepared for winter conditions, including checking the vehicle's tyres and ensuring it's fully de-iced.

Drivers are urged to consider whether their journey is necessary, especially in the hardest-hit areas. For essential trips, extreme caution is advised due to hazardous road conditions.

Mr Powell also reminds drivers to carry winter essentials, such as warm clothes, a shovel, a torch, and a flask of hot drink, and to ensure their mobile phone is fully charged.

This cold snap is not only affecting travel but also increasing vehicle breakdown levels, with common faults like flat batteries and wiper issues.

Residents and commuters in Flintshire and the surrounding regions are encouraged to stay informed, prepare adequately, and prioritise safety during this challenging winter period.

