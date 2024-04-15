Met Office issues weather warning for North Wales

Strong winds, reaching up to 55 mph, are expected to sweep across Northern Ireland, Wales, and England throughout Monday.

A Met Office weather alert warns for strong winds is in place until 10pm this evening.

A spokesperson for the forecasting service said: “A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England.”

“Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers.”

“This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times. Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night”

The forecasted winds could impact various modes of transport with delays anticipated for road, rail, air, and ferry services, with high-sided vehicles facing particular challenges on exposed routes and bridges.

The extensive list of affected areas includes multiple regions and local authorities across the UK.

All counties in Wales are expected to experience adverse weather conditions. Northern England, particularly areas in the North West, including Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire, will also face strong winds