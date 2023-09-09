Met Office issues second warning for thunderstorms which could impact Flintshire this weekend
The Met Office has sounded the alarm for potentially disruptive thunderstorms this weekend.
Areas spanning north Wales, England, Northern Ireland, and parts of Scotland are in the storm’s crosshairs.
A fresh yellow warning has been issued for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Sunday between 2pm and midnight.
A warning is already in place for Saturday for parts of Flintshire from 2pm (Saturday 9 September) until 9pm.
In areas with the heaviest rainfall there is the potential for flooding the Met Office has warned.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of thunderstorms is expected to develop over parts of England and Wales on Sunday then move north and northeast into Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.”
“Some large areas of rain are likely but many parts will see modest rainfall amounts.”
“However, embedded intense rainfall may bring some very large rainfall totals with 30-50 mm in an hour or less possible and perhaps 70 mm or more in a few hours for unlucky locations.”
“At the same time frequent lightning and large hail will be additional hazards.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News