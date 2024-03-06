Marks and Spencer food store to open at the Countess of Chester Hospital

A brand-new Marks and Spencer food store is set to open at the Countess of Chester Hospital later this year.

The new 1000 sq ft store, which will be situated in what is currently an office space in the hospital’s main entrance, will be open seven days a week and aims to enhance the visitor, patient and staff experience on site.

Featuring self-service kiosks alongside hosts, the store will offer a generous range of great quality M&S products, including a deli selection, hot and cold drinks, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as food to go and food for later options.

The store will also offer a click and collect facility for purchases from marksandspencer.com.

The development forms part of wider improvements at the hospital that aim to ensure a variety of catering options for patients and visitors, including the recently opened Greener Café which is based within the Women and Children’s building.

It is the latest expansion in the Trust’s 10-year partnership with Compass Group UK & Ireland’s One Retail, which has seen significant investment over the past three years, including the opening of a Costa coffee shop inside the hospital’s main entrance in 2021.

Around 20 people will be employed at the new store, and work is due to begin this spring, with opening scheduled for later in the summer.

Simon Holden, the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Director of Finance, said: “Thousands of patients visit our Countess site every year and we are committed to ensuring that a variety of accessible options are available for everyone. That’s why we are extremely excited to be adding to the food and drink options at the hospital, which will give patients, visitors and staff even more choice.

“Our new M&S store will be formatted to offer a generous range of great quality M&S Food products and we’re really looking forward to it opening later this year,” he added.

Andy Jones, Managing Director of One Retail, part of Compass Group UK & Ireland added: “The opening of this M&S shop will enhance the experience at the hospital, offering a high street favourite to those visiting and working at the hospital.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Countess of Chester Hospital to support with the widening of their retail offer and deliver the best in technology. We are looking forward continuing to evolve our great service and high-quality retail offers.”

