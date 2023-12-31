Mark Drakeford delivers his final New Year message as First Minister of Wales
As the world welcomes 2024, the First Minister of Wales has delivered a New Year message, filled with hope and reflection.
The address, significant for being his last as the First Minister, resonates with themes of peace, resolution, and new beginnings.
In his message, the First Minister extended New Year greetings to all, expressing hope for a year marked by peace and prosperity.
Reflecting on the past year, he acknowledged the difficulties faced globally, especially highlighting the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
He said:
I hope you had a merry and peaceful Christmas.
As another year draws to a close and we get ready to welcome 2024, our thoughts naturally turn to the future.
It is a time for making plans for the year ahead.
For making new resolutions.
And for thinking about changes to come.
This will be the last new year’s message I make as your First Minister, as this year will signal a change for me personally.
But until that time comes, I will be focused on this job – delivering on the promises I made to you.
As the new year dawns, we hope for an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have dominated this year and last, especially in Ukraine.
The fighting must stop in the Middle East. We have to redouble our efforts to find a pathway to a lasting peace, which is fair to both Palestinians and Israelis.
The new year is a new start and I’m sure we all have ambitions and hopes for the year ahead.
Let’s hope for a peaceful 2024 and brighter and happier times ahead.
The First Minister said earlier this month that he is stepping down from the role, paving the way for a new Welsh Labour leader in March. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
