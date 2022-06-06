Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th Jun 2022

Man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ following three car crash on A550 Welsh Road

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A550 Welsh Road in Chester on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 11.30pm when officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes C63, a blue Audi Q2 and a white Volkswagen Golf R on the A550 Welsh Road just after the junction of A540 towards Hooton.

The driver of the white Mercedes, a 23-year-old man from Liverpool, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 25-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The collision resulted in the closure of the A550 between Two Mills traffic lights and Chester New Road overnight, accident investigation work took place through most of Sunday morning.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Simon Degg said: “This is a busy stretch of road and I know that even at this time of night motorists would have been using it.

“We have a number of enquiries underway and as part of those we are urging anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist us from the area around the time of the collision and has not yet done so, to please get in touch.

“The same goes to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles around the time of the incident.

“Any information, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was rapidly extricated from a vehicle following a road traffic collision on Welsh Road.”

“The casualty was medically trapped and the crews had to quickly remove the side of the vehicle to get them out and hand them into the care of the ambulance service.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1285698 via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ or call 101.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Public consultation events set to take place next week on plans to build 200 new houses in Flint

News

Memorial service to be held 40 years to the day a Connah’s Quay Welsh Guard was killed in Falklands war

News

Rugby stars and entrepreneur unite to launch Wales-wide health and fitness app

News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on his leadership today

News

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

New fund launched to support unpaid carers in Wales during the cost of living crisis

News

Merseyrail passengers in Wirral face disruption this week due to ‘unexpected’ fault with trains

News

Coastguard and Lifeboat scrambled to reported of a person in the River Dee at Saltney Ferry

News

Wales will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958

News





Read 418,075 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn