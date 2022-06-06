Man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ following three car crash on A550 Welsh Road

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A550 Welsh Road in Chester on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 11.30pm when officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes C63, a blue Audi Q2 and a white Volkswagen Golf R on the A550 Welsh Road just after the junction of A540 towards Hooton.

The driver of the white Mercedes, a 23-year-old man from Liverpool, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 25-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The collision resulted in the closure of the A550 between Two Mills traffic lights and Chester New Road overnight, accident investigation work took place through most of Sunday morning.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Simon Degg said: “This is a busy stretch of road and I know that even at this time of night motorists would have been using it.

“We have a number of enquiries underway and as part of those we are urging anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist us from the area around the time of the collision and has not yet done so, to please get in touch.

“The same goes to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles around the time of the incident.

“Any information, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was rapidly extricated from a vehicle following a road traffic collision on Welsh Road.”

“The casualty was medically trapped and the crews had to quickly remove the side of the vehicle to get them out and hand them into the care of the ambulance service.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1285698 via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/police-forces/cheshire- constabulary/areas/cheshire/ about-us/about-us/provide- more-information-about-an- appeal/ or call 101.