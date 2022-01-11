Man jailed for three years after stalking woman in Chester for seven years

A man who stalked a woman from Chester over a seven year period has been jailed.

Satish Kumar, of Old Hawkhill in Dundee, contacted the 26-year-old via Facebook after they both studied at Leeds University between 2013 and 2016.

For two years the 29-year-old sent her numerous messages until she blocked him.

In November 2018 to January 2020 Kumar then began sending messages to her friends in an attempt to speak to her.

On one occasion he told the friend he was on a train to Chester to meet her and in another message he said he was waiting outside her workplace.

On Sunday 10 October 2021 Kumar travelled to where her family lived and stopped a stranger in the street who then contacted her on social media.

Kumar also attended to a pub in the area to enquire about her and her family. He visited the pub over three weeks with a card and chocolates.

Kumar was reported to police the same day and subsequently charged.

He pleaded guilty to stalking with fear of violence and was sentenced to three years after appearing at Chester Crown Court on Monday 10 January 2022.

Kumar has also been given an indefinite restraining order.

On sentencing Kumar Judge Simon Berkson said he was ‘in the highest category of harm and culpability’ and told him he was ‘the definition of a stalker’.

Detective Inspector Danielle Knox, from Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Kumar developed an infatuation with the victim despite never having a face-to-face conversation with her.

“After seeing her at university he found her on social media and repeatedly messaged her.

“After she blocked him he then travelled the country to speak to her friends and family to try and get her to be in a relationship with him, even attending her work and speaking to her colleagues on numerous occasions.

“Kumar began telling his family the pair were in a relationship and inviting them to Chester to meet her which eventually led to him being reported and arrested.

“During his police interview he continued to believe they were a couple telling officers they were meant to get married and have children.

“His obsession was very apparent and it was clear he would never stop until the police became involved.

“The victim endured seven years of Kumar’s stalking and simply wanted it to go away. She realised his behaviour was a criminal offence and sought support by reporting it to police and he was swiftly arrested.

“I hope this highlights the behaviours of stalking to perpetrators and victims and I would encourage anyone who feels they are a victim of this crime to report it to police straight away.”

If you feel you have been a victim of stalking please contact Cheshire Constabulary online.