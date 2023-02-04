Man charged with public order offences after incident involving teenage girl in Hawarden
A man, aged 39, from Buckley has been arrested and charged with offences under the Public Order Act.
It follows reports of an incident in Hawarden earlier this week, in which a person allegedly followed a female into a public house.
A young female was reportedly waiting for a bus when an individual allegedly started exhibiting unusual behaviour, leading her to seek shelter in the Crown and Liver pub on The Hwy.
The individual was later escorted off the premises by the pub staff.
According to the police, the incident has been a source of much speculation on social media.
South Flintshire Police issued the following statement on social media:
“Earlier this week, we received a report of an individual who followed a female into a public house in Hawarden, Flintshire.”
“We are aware that there has been considerable speculation about the incident on social media.”
“This afternoon, a man, aged 39, from Buckley was taken into custody and charged with offenses under the Public Order Act.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News