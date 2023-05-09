Man arrested in Mold on Friday charged following fatal M62 collision

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M62 in Cheshire have charged a man in connection with the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Shaun Tinsley was arrested at around 10.30am on Friday, 5 May at a hotel in Mold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 28-year-old of Deysbrook Way, Liverpool, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured and causing death by driving while disqualified. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He was also charged with failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision and driving without insurance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tinsley appeared at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 6 May where he was remanded in custody; he is next set to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 5 June. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charges relate to a fatal collision on the M62 near Warrington which occurred around 3.45am on Saturday 29 April. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two other men, along with a 17-year-old boy, have also been arrested in relation to the collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They have all been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News