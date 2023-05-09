Man arrested in Mold on Friday charged following fatal M62 collision
Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M62 in Cheshire have charged a man in connection with the incident.
Shaun Tinsley was arrested at around 10.30am on Friday, 5 May at a hotel in Mold.
The 28-year-old of Deysbrook Way, Liverpool, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured and causing death by driving while disqualified.
He was also charged with failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision and driving without insurance.
Tinsley appeared at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 6 May where he was remanded in custody; he is next set to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 5 June.
The charges relate to a fatal collision on the M62 near Warrington which occurred around 3.45am on Saturday 29 April.
Two other men, along with a 17-year-old boy, have also been arrested in relation to the collision.
