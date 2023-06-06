Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Jun 2023

Man arrested following series of burglaries on Deeside Industrial Estate

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have made an arrest following a series of recent burglaries on Deeside Industrial Estate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers apprehended a man, suspected of involvement in these crimes, earlier today, Tuesday, June 6. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The arrest came after police conducted a routine stop-and-search operation on this suspect. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation was in response to growing concerns over the security of business premises on the Deeside estate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the police, the man was found carrying items that could potentially be used to commit a burglary. This led to his immediate arrest on suspicion of being prepared for such a crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Currently, the suspect is under police questioning in custody, while further investigations are underway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers are maintaining their patrols in the area and urge anyone with information to contact them on 101, or via the website https://orlo.uk/SE4Ek. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian died following collision with HGV in Flint
  • RSPCA’s continues to appeal for info after abandoned Shih Tzu found in Shotton
  • Flintshire Police target drink and drug drivers in weekend operation

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian died following collision with HGV in Flint

    News

    RSPCA’s continues to appeal for info after abandoned Shih Tzu found in Shotton

    News

    Flintshire Police target drink and drug drivers in weekend operation

    News

    Chester Police issue Dispersal Order amid anti-social behaviour incidents in city centre

    News

    North Flintshire Police issue warning on rising catalytic converter thefts

    News

    Flintshire students explore scientific theories through fun practical sessions

    News

    RCN: Nurses in North Wales strike over pay dispute

    News

    Flintshire schoolgirls train as football influencers to boost female participation

    News

    Man with links to Hawarden sought by Merseyside Police

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn