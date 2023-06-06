Man arrested following series of burglaries on Deeside Industrial Estate
Police have made an arrest following a series of recent burglaries on Deeside Industrial Estate.
Officers apprehended a man, suspected of involvement in these crimes, earlier today, Tuesday, June 6.
The arrest came after police conducted a routine stop-and-search operation on this suspect.
The operation was in response to growing concerns over the security of business premises on the Deeside estate.
According to the police, the man was found carrying items that could potentially be used to commit a burglary. This led to his immediate arrest on suspicion of being prepared for such a crime.
Currently, the suspect is under police questioning in custody, while further investigations are underway.
Officers are maintaining their patrols in the area and urge anyone with information to contact them on 101, or via the website https://orlo.uk/SE4Ek.
