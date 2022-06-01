Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 1st Jun

Man arrested following burglary at a business premises in Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have made an arrest following an appeal made by officers last week regarding the theft of items for staff lockers at business premises in Flint.

North Flintshire Police released images of a man they wanted to question over the alleged burglary at the unnamed business on Castle Park Industrial Estate last month.

The offence took place on Tuesday, 3 May, the man was captured on CCTV entering the premises.

In an update today, Police have said a 27-year-old man from Rhyl has been arrested and charged, they have thanked the public for help with the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “We recently circulated an image of a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises in Flint.”

“Pawel Kuchna (27) of East Parade, Rhyl was arrested and charged with Burglary yesterday and has been remanded in custody to appear before Magistrates.”

“We would like to thank our local community for all their help in this investigation.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Connah’s Quay sports worker with cerebral palsy designing fitness and exercise sessions for disabled gym users

News

Five beacons will be lit along Flintshire coast on Thursday evening for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

News

M56 driver too busy on phone to notice police vehicle with lights and sirens on trying to pass

News

Santander customers facing online banking issues this morning

News

Groundwork North Wales Group Celebrates Volunteer Week 2022

News

New strategy to help resolve the hospitality staffing crisis in Wales has been launched

News

Happy Birthday: Flintshire born actor Jonathan Pryce turns 75 today

News

Stick With Your Mates: the key message as holidaymakers return to the Balearics

News

North Wales health board confirms changes to mask wearing in its hospitals

News





Read 423,286 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn