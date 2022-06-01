Man arrested following burglary at a business premises in Flint

Police have made an arrest following an appeal made by officers last week regarding the theft of items for staff lockers at business premises in Flint.

North Flintshire Police released images of a man they wanted to question over the alleged burglary at the unnamed business on Castle Park Industrial Estate last month.

The offence took place on Tuesday, 3 May, the man was captured on CCTV entering the premises.

In an update today, Police have said a 27-year-old man from Rhyl has been arrested and charged, they have thanked the public for help with the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “We recently circulated an image of a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises in Flint.”

“Pawel Kuchna (27) of East Parade, Rhyl was arrested and charged with Burglary yesterday and has been remanded in custody to appear before Magistrates.”

“We would like to thank our local community for all their help in this investigation.”