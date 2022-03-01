Man arrested after knife and imitation firearm found following “struggle” with police in Buckley

A man has been arrested by police in Flintshire after a knife and an imitation firearm were alleged to have been found in a bag he had discarded.

Police were called to report of a suspicious male in the garden of a house in Buckley.

After being located, the man attempted to get away but was detained following a muddy struggle with police officers.

In a post on social media, Sgt Matthews from South Flintshire Neighbourhood Team said: “Rota4 officers called to a report of a suspicious male in a garden of a property earlier today in Buckley.”

“The male tried to run from officers but was successfully detained following a struggle.”

He said: “The male had discarded a bag during the struggle and once the male was safely in our secure vehicle the officers were shocked to discover he was in possession of an imitation firearm and a knife!”

“The male was arrested for possession of bladed article, possession of imitation firearm in public and obstructing police.”

Sgt Matthews said the incident was “just another example of how officers put themselves at risk to keep the public safe on a daily basis.”

“This is the reason why I’ve started posting (on social media) about Patrol Rota 4 – I think people need to know the realities of what we deal with day-to-day.”

He said: “So if you have a couple of muddy police officers turn up to you today in South Flintshire, you know why!”