Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Mar 2022

Man arrested after knife and imitation firearm found following “struggle” with police in Buckley

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man has been arrested by police in Flintshire after a knife and an imitation firearm were alleged to have been found in a bag he had discarded.

Police were called to report of a suspicious male in the garden of a house in Buckley.

After being located, the man attempted to get away but was detained following a muddy struggle with police officers.

In a post on social media, Sgt Matthews from South Flintshire Neighbourhood Team said: “Rota4 officers called to a report of a suspicious male in a garden of a property earlier today in Buckley.”

“The male tried to run from officers but was successfully detained following a struggle.”

He said: “The male had discarded a bag during the struggle and once the male was safely in our secure vehicle the officers were shocked to discover he was in possession of an imitation firearm and a knife!”

“The male was arrested for possession of bladed article, possession of imitation firearm in public and obstructing police.”

Sgt Matthews said the incident was “just another example of how officers put themselves at risk to keep the public safe on a daily basis.”

“This is the reason why I’ve started posting (on social media) about Patrol Rota 4 – I think people need to know the realities of what we deal with day-to-day.”

He said: “So if you have a couple of muddy police officers turn up to you today in South Flintshire, you know why!”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“Let me put this on the record, Putin is a War Criminal” – Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant

News

First veteran’s commissioner for Wales appointed by UK government

News

Global Game Jam returns to Wrexham Glyndwr campus

News

Queensferry customers helped Charlies Stores raise over £21,000 last year for Wales Air Ambulance

News

Llywydd of the Senedd: “Ukraine and its people very much remain in our hearts”

News

First Minister calls for “random acts of Welshness” in St David’s Day message

News

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google celebrates St David’s Day for the 18th year

News

Welsh Government backs plans for new £5.6 million Welsh-medium primary school in Flintshire

News

Detailed plans to replace Victorian terraced houses in Buckley backed for approval

News





Read 473,580 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn