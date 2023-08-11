Make a real impact: Exciting opportunities await at Shotton-based Care & Repair
Care & Repair North-East Wales is a Shotton-based organisation renowned for providing essential assistance to disabled, older, and vulnerable individuals.
They have announced a number of exciting job opportunities aimed at those looking to make a meaningful impact in the fields of social care, health, housing, or related sectors
Covering Flintshire and Wrexham, Care & Repair offers advice and practical help with repairs, improvements, and adaptations to homes.
These new roles within the business symbolise a commitment to growth and collaboration with communities and partners.
The available positions include an Experienced Caseworker, an Adaptations Administrator, and a Development Officer.
The application deadline for these roles is midday 21st August 2023. More details about these vacancies can be found on the agency’s recruitment page.
The job openings also stretch to “Place For You,” a 37-acre site that includes the former Corus Steel Social Club at Rowleys Drive, Shotton, which boasts football pitches, rooms for hire, and the newly established Dee Park Community Woodland.
The innovative space is designed to tackle environmental challenges while stimulating Flintshire’s visitor economy.
Interested candidates, for more information on these exciting opportunities, please visit https://pfy.org.uk/were-recruiting/.
For more information about Care & Repair’s current projects, visit their official website and the “Place For You” website.
Care and Repair (North-East Wales) Ltd, a Charitable Community Benefit Society registered under the Co-Operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014, emerged from a national merger mandated by the Welsh Government in 2015.
The merging of Flintshire and Wrexham Care & Repair led to the formation of this dynamic organisation, serving both counties. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News