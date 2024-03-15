Major crackdown on County Lines drug operations: Over 1,800 arrested in national police effort

Police forces across England and Wales have made significant inroads into dismantling county-line drug operations, arresting 1,874 suspects and shutting down 245 drug lines.

Taking place between Monday, March 4, and Sunday, March 10, the seven-day campaign aimed at curbing the spread of drug-related violence and exploitation also resulted in the safeguarding of 1,600 individuals and the seizure of an arsenal of weapons and substantial quantities of drugs.

The operation saw collaboration between various police forces, including North Wales Police, who worked with Merseyside Police and British Transport Police.

The concerted effort targeted ‘Line Holders’ and their runners, who are often vulnerable people exploited to distribute drugs from large cities to smaller towns and rural areas.

The crackdown led to the seizure of over £2.5 million worth of Class A and Class B drugs, including significant quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, and approximately 13,000 cannabis plants.

Additionally, 660 weapons were confiscated, among them 96 firearms and 466 bladed weapons such as machetes and knives.

Police also recovered £1.8 million in cash and eight XL Bully dogs, underscoring the vast scope of these criminal networks.

The operation spanned the entirety of England and Wales, with local efforts highlighted in North Wales, where 26 offenders were arrested, and around £10,000 in cash was seized.

North Wales Police Neighbourhood policing teams and school liaison officers also undertook activities to engage with and educate vulnerable members of the public and over 2000 young people across the area.

County lines drug dealing is intrinsically linked to serious violence and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, including children.

The national intensification week not only disrupted drug distribution networks but also played a crucial role in protecting communities and vulnerable individuals from the harms associated with drug trafficking.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for County Lines, Commander Paul Brogden, said:

“County Lines remains a top priority for policing, and our latest intensification week figures show further inroads policing has made into these criminal networks, with 245 county lines closed during the week.“

“We have targeted the drug dealers who destroy lives and communities with over 1,800 criminals arrested.”

“County lines drug dealing is linked to the most serious violence, demonstrated through the horrific weapons seized across the week, where we saw 660 weapons seized, including 96 firearms, 466 bladed weapons, 98 other weapons including hammers, nun chucks, batons, and knuckle dusters.”

“We have a prevention-first approach to tackling county lines, stopping people being drawn in, while working to prepare communities for the impact of county lines and protect children and vulnerable adults, safeguarding them from harm, along with relentlessly pursuing offenders, and last week we safeguarded 1,653 people, of which 51% were children.”

Safeguarding victims

Young children and vulnerable adults are often groomed to run drugs from one city to other parts of the country. Grooming is often followed by extreme violence and coercive behaviour.

Across the last week, 1,653 were actively safeguarded, with police forces working with relevant services and charities to help safeguard children and vulnerable adults, using a variety of options available to them, including specialist support referrals, strategy meetings, safety plans created, and Modern Slavery Crime reports.

Missing people delivered national webinars to 1,180 professionals to raise awareness of the Safecall service, a confidential and anonymous helpline and support service for young people and family members in England and Wales that are affected by county lines and criminal exploitation.

The service also provides confidential support and advice for professionals in relation to their work with an exploited young person or family. Call or text 116000 for free, 9 am to 11 pm, 7 days a week.

James Simmonds-Read, National Programme Manager at The Children’s Society, said: “In a concerning trend, criminals are increasingly targeting and manipulating children into taking part in financial activity, which is often criminal and dangerous, while benefiting the people making it happen.”

“Sadly, financial exploitation is often connected to other forms of abuse.“

“What may start with sharing bank details and the promise of easy cash can then turn into threats of sexual abuse or children being made to hold or move drugs for criminal groups.”

“It’s a serious problem which needs attention to protect children from being exploited.”

“Financial exploitation can happen to any child, in any village, town or city regardless of their background.”

“While criminals don’t care about the children they target online through gaming and social media platforms, or places like shops and cashpoints, we know the public do care about keeping children safe.”

“We want to raise awareness about the child victims of financial exploitation and how to spot the signs a child or young person is being financially exploited.

If you see or suspect a young person is being exploited, call the police on 101 or 999 if there is an immediate risk. If you’re on a train, text the British Transport Police on 61016.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or call their helpline on 0800 555 111.