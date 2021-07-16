Major achievement as latest figures show 75% of people in Wales have had both Covid jabs

Three quarters of people in Wales have now had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan has announced.

The latest of figures released today (Friday 16 July) show that after 7 months 1,892,082 people have had both vaccines and completed the course and 2,279,139people or 90.3% of the country have had their first dose.

Wales has already met its third milestone, after offering vaccination to all eligible adults 6 weeks early and achieving 75% take-up in the under the 50s a month early.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan:

“Every vaccination gives us hope and this is a fantastic achievement in such a short space of time.”

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the thousands NHS staff and volunteers who have worked so hard across the country to reach this milestone.”

“I am incredibly proud that Wales has one of the best vaccination rates anywhere in the world.”

“The people of Wales have embraced our efforts to overcome this awful virus by saying yes to this life saving vaccine and I thank everyone who has taken up the offer of the vaccine.”

“The pandemic is not over yet. Vaccinations are the way out of this pandemic and the best way to protect yourselves and those around you from the virus.”

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet had their vaccination to come forward contact their health board and book their vaccination.”

Dr Gill Richardson, Wales’ Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Vaccines, added:

“Today’s figures show Wales has achieved yet another major achievement in our efforts to vaccinate as many people as quickly and safely as possible.”

“All of this has been achieved through the fantastic efforts of our vaccination programme, healthcare staff and the public.”

“Every single dose really does count and the more infectious Delta variant needs us all to have 2 doses to optimise protection which is achieved 2-3 weeks following the second dose.”

“Every vaccine administered is a step closer to a brighter future for us all. The vaccines are safe and effective and I urge everyone to take up their offer when it is their turn.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is launching mobile vaccination clinics areas across Flintshire.