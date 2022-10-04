Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 4th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 4th Oct

Main road in Buckley closed due to gas leak

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A main road in Buckley is closed while workers fix what is reported to be a gas leak.

Liverpool Road is currently blocked near the junction with Rhuddlan Road.

The road is closed in both directions and contractors from Wales and West Utilities are digging up the road.

The closure is impacting motorists travelling from Ewloe to Buckley.

Arriva Buses Wales has said bus services will be diverting via St David’s Park and Drury

The bus company tweeted: “Liverpool road, Buckley has been closed due to a Gas Leak, so the X4 and 5 service will be diverting via St David’s Park ,Wood Lane and Drury in both directions, And will not be able to serve Ewloe due to this closure we are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this.”

More to follow.

