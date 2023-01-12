Main road closed in Connah’s Quay on Wednesday night after car overturns
A single-vehicle crash closed a main road through Connah’s Quay on Wednesday night.
Police said they were called just before 10.15 pm, following reports that a car had overturned at the junction of Wepre Drive and High Street.
Two fire engines were spotted at the scene as well as the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The road was blocked for some time as the lamp post which was damaged in the collision was removed.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.14pm reporting a single vehicle RTC on High Street, Connah’s Quay.”
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from North Wales Fire Rescue Service and Local Authority Highways Department, and the road was blocked for some time whilst a lamp post was removed from the highway.”
“The road reopened shortly before 11pm.”
It’s not known if anyone was taken to hospital as a result of the incident.
