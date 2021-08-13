Deeside.com > News

M6 in Cheshire closed following a serious collision involving two lorries, van and car

The M6 in Cheshire is closed southbound between J20 (Lymm Interchange, M56) and J19 (Knutsford, A556) due to a 4 vehicle collision involving 2 lorries, 1 car and a van.

Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene with North West Motorway Police and Ambulance Services.

The crash has caused damage to the central barrier and a large diesel spillage that will need clearing.

North West Motorway Police have said one driver has now been taken to hospital and that accident investigators are due at the scene.

Police tweeted “Fuel / Oil is all over the carriageway. This will take some time to clear. We anticipate that the closures will remain in place for the morning.”

The latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to accident investigation work on M6 Southbound between J20 M56 (Lymm Interchange) and J19 A556 (Knutsford). Congestion to J21 (Woolston). The road has been closed since around 03:30 after an accident involving two lorries, a van and a car resulting in a large diesel spillage. Trapped traffic is now being turned around”

Motorists are being diverted via the hollow triangle symbol:

  • Exit at J20
  • Join the M56 travelling eastbound
  • Exit at J7 and travel south on A556
  • Re-join M6 at J19

Highways England has said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey”

 



